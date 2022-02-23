Cookies


news

PlayStation Plus offers GTA Online, Sonic and more for "free" in March

We're getting five amazing games as part of the line-up next month.

HQ

Sony did for once manage to keep the games PlayStation Plus members can get for free the upcoming month a secret until the eleventh hours, which makes the fantastic line-up all the more impressive.

We already knew that PS Plus members will be able to redeem the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online for free when it launches on March 15, but that's most definitely not all, as we're getting these five great games on March 1:


  • Ghostrunner on PlayStation 5

  • Team Sonic Racing on PlayStation 4

  • ARK: Survival Evolved on PlayStation 4

  • Ghost of Tsushima's Legends multiplayer on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

They'll replace UFC 4, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure and Planet Coaster on Tuesday, so get this month's games while you can.
