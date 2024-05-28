PlayStation Plus offers Dredge, PS VR2 games and more for free

HQ

Sony usually announces upcoming PlayStation Plus offerings on Wednesdays, but they've decided to do it a day earlier this time for some mysterious reason.

Or, one of the reasons is that some of today's news are about stuff coming later this week. Because Sony has announced what this year's Days of Play celebration will offer. This includes that June's PlayStation Plus Essential Games will be:





AEW: Fight Forever



SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake



Streets of Rage 4



They'll become available on the 4th of June.

Those of us with PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium can look forward to even more, as the game catalogue won't just be expanded with PS4 and PS5 games like Dredge (tomorrow), Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Cricket 24. We're also getting the PlayStation VR2 games Before Your Eyes, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Synth Riders, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution and Walkabout Mini Golf.

The classics catalogue will also get a few gems with Sly Raccoon (known as Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus if you're not in PAL territories), Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Tomb Raider Legend on the 11th of June.

These are just a few examples of what's happening during Days of Play. The celebration will also consist of both physical and digital sales, free avatars, tournaments and more that you can find more information about here.