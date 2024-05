HQ

We're already in the middle of May, so many are eagerly waiting for Sony to officially announce this year's big PlayStation showcase. Let's start with a great appetiser before that happens.

Sony has revealed the list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on the 21st of May, and it's an interesting mix of incredible and more questionable quality:

Extra





Cat Quest



Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire



Crime Boss: Rockay City



Deceive Inc.



Red Dead Redemption 2



Stranded: Alien Dawn



The Lego Movie 2 Videogame



The Settlers: New Allies



The Sims 4's City Living expansion pack



Watch Dogs



Premium