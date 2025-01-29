PlayStation Plus members are getting Payday 3, High on Life and Pac-Man for free in February

HQ

Time keeps on flying by, so we're already in the last Wednesday of January 2025. This means it's time for Sony to reveal the freebies PlayStation Plus Essential members are getting in February.

The traditional blog post announces that the PS Plus Essential games in February will be Payday 3, High on Life and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. These will replace Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe on the 4th of February, which means you still have time to add the latter three to your library for "free".