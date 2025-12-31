PlayStation Plus members are getting Need for Speed and Epic Mickey for free in January

HQ

Most of the fine folks over at PlayStation are enjoying some well-deserved time off with their families these days, but they scheduled one last bit of news before leaving the office.

Because we're usually told what the next month's PlayStation Plus Essential games will be on the last Wednesday of the previous one, and this is no exception. The PlayStation Blog has revealed that Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper are the "free" PS Plus Essential games when we go into 2026.

They'll replace Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada and Neon White on Tuesday, so you still have time to grab this month's impressive selection.