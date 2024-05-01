PlayStation Plus makes EA Sports FC 24, Tunic and Ghostrunner 2 free

HQ

We've finally entered May, so millions of gamers are eagerly waiting for Sony to reveal when this month's big PlayStation Showcase will be. Turns out, we're getting other amazing news before that, and it'll even make the wait much easier for many of us.

Because Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential games that subscribers can get for "free" starting the 7th of May, and the line-up is incredible:



EA Sports FC 24



Ghostrunner 2



Tunic



Destiny 2: Lightfall



These gems will replace Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer on Tuesday, so there's still time to add April's PS Plus Essential games to your collection for free.