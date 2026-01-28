PlayStation Plus is giving us Undisputed, Ultros and two other cool games for free in February

HQ

We already knew that Undisputed will be one of February's PlayStation Plus Essential games, but calling it the headliner when looking at the other three games coming alongside is a stretch.

Because Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Plus Essential games in February will be Undisputed, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Ultros and Subnautica: Below Zero. That's quite a quartet, as three of the games got an eight in our reviews, while Kieran was a bit harsher than most when he gave Ultros a seven back in 2024.

They'll replace Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper on the 3rd of February, so you still have time to get yourself some free racing, painting and survival for free.