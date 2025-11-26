PlayStation Plus is giving us 5 games for free in December

HQ

Those of us with PlayStation Plus Essential (or the higher tiers) usually get three games for free as part of our subscription each month, but Sony likes to think that December is a month of giving.

That's probably one of the reasons why PS Plus Essential will give us five games for free in December, and the selection isn't even bad:



Killing Floor 3



Lego Horizon Adventures



Neon White



Synduality Echo of Ada



The Outlast Trials



They'll repace Stray, EA Sports WRC, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator on the 2nd of December, so add the latter three to your collection before then.

Have you been hoping to get any of these games for free and/or would you recommend any of December's PS Plus Essential games?