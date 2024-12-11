PlayStation Plus is giving away Sonic Frontiers, Forspoken, WRC Generations, Coffee Talk and more next week

HQ

Sony decided to make those of us who have been gaming for a few decades excited when they announced this month's PlayStation Plus Essential games by also revealing the three classics that will be added to the Premium collection on the 17th of December. Now it's time to confirm the other titles Extra members can enjoy as well.

The final PS Plus games of 2024 include a surprisingly good Sonic game, a hidden Chinese Metroidvania gem, a racing game Petter didn't exactly love and more. Here's the complete list:

PS Plus Extra



PS Plus Premium subscribers will also get



All of these will become available from Tuesday.