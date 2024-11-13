PlayStation Plus is getting GTA V, Resistance, Dying Light 2 and more next week

HQ

We're already close to being halfway in November, which means it's time for Sony to reveal the games being added to the PlayStation Plus catalogue. This includes some long awaited gems.

Because long-time fans of Insomniac will be glad to see that the first two Resistance games will become available for PS Plus Premium subscribers. The couple of gamers that haven't bought GTA V yet will also get another chance to get if for "free". Any who: here's the complete list of games that will be added to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus on the 19th of November:

PS Plus Extra:



PS Plus Premium: