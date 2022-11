HQ

Dealabs user Billbil-kun has been preceding Sony for months by revealing which games will be "free" for PlayStation Plus members over the next month, and now the person is ending 2022 in style.

Billbil-kun says that PlayStation Plus Essential members can look forward to getting Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout in the collection starting December 6, which should likely be confirmed at later today (so far, though, Billbil-kun has never been wrong).