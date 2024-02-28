PlayStation Plus gives away 4 games for free in March

HQ

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers have been able to add some fantastic games to their library for free the last few months, but March will be the best one in a while.

Not only will PS Plus Essential members get four, instead of the regular three, games for free on the 5th of March, but Sony hasn't increased the quantity to make up for lacklustre quality. We're even getting one of my game of the year candidates from 2021, and it has become even better since then. Here are the four games PS Plus Essential members can add to their collection starting on Tuesday:



Sifu



F1 23



Hello Neighbor 2



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen



They'll replace Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising, so grab the trio before that offer expires.