PlayStation Plus' free games in June are Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024 and more

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Sony decided to share news early last month, so we already knew that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers would get some amazing games this month, but it didn't stop there.
A PlayStation Blog post has revealed the second wave of games being added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium collections this month. The following games can be enjoyed for "free" with Extra from the 18th of June:
Premium members will in top of those get these the same day: