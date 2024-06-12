English
PlayStation Plus' free games in June are Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024 and more

Premium subscribers can also look forward to Daxter, Ghosthunter, Kayak VR and some other gems.

Sony decided to share news early last month, so we already knew that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers would get some amazing games this month, but it didn't stop there.

A PlayStation Blog post has revealed the second wave of games being added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium collections this month. The following games can be enjoyed for "free" with Extra from the 18th of June:

Premium members will in top of those get these the same day:

