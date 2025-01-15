PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium titles announced for January 2025

HQ

Sony has announced the line up for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: nine new games joining the service for the Extra subscripction, and two classics (one from PS1 and one from PS2), all of them available from January 21 on PS5 and PS4.

The headline game is God of War: Ragnarok, the final major first party game launched on the PS4 (obviously looks much better on PS5) and the end of the nordic saga for Kratos and his son Atreus. Another high-profile addition is the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, launched on November 2023, and starring the original character Kazuma Kiryu.

Regarding classics, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be able to claim Medievil II, launched originally on PlayStation in 2000, and Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, an action adventure title launched on PS2 (and Wii) in 2009, in preparation for the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, coming to PS5 next spring.

PS Plus Extra Games for January 2025:

This is the full lineup of games joining the service on January 21:



God of War Ragnarök



Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name



Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand



SD Gundam Battle Alliance



Sayonara Wild Hearts



ANNO: Mutationem



Orcs Must Die 3



Citizen Sleeper



Poker Club



And the two PS Plus Premium titles: