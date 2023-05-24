Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium make up 30% of total subscriptions

And the more expensive service is actually outperforming the middle tier.

Sony's recent Business Segment Meeting has given us a lot of data to pour over. From hardware sales to copies of games sold, there's plenty to look through, but another interesting piece of information that came out of the meeting was the updated PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers.

As of the end of March 2023, 30% of the total subscribers to PlayStation Plus were either subscribed to the Premium or Extra tiers. 8 million users were making use of the most expensive PlayStation Plus Premium tier, while another 6.1 million are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra.

Considering its been just under a year since these new services were launched, these are quite impressive numbers, and Sony has been making more progress with making both PS Plus Premium and Extra seem worth the extra cost.

Are you subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra?

