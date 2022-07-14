Playstation Plus Extra adds Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy VII Remake

HQ

Last month, Sony launched their new Playstation Plus concept which is divided in three different tiers with different perks and prices. They recently shared what the Playstation Plus Essential subscribers will get this month, and has now also added stuff for those who pays for Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium.

The following games will be part of Playstation Plus Extra on July 19:



Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection



Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry



Assassin's Creed: Unity



Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag



Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered



Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission (PS5 only)



Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure



Jumanji: The Video Game



Marvel's Avengers (PS4 and PS5)



Paw Patrol: On A Roll



ReadySet HeroesSaints Row 4: Re-Elected



Saints Row: Gat out of Hell



Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5 only)



Stray (PS4 and PS5)



If you are a Playstation Plus Extra subscriber, you can also look forward to these classics:



No Heroes Allowed



Loco Roco Midnight Carnival



What do you think about the Playstation Plus Essential, Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium system?