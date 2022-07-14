Cookies

Playstation Plus Extra adds Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sony has confirmed another 16 titles for Playstation Plus Extra and Premium.

Last month, Sony launched their new Playstation Plus concept which is divided in three different tiers with different perks and prices. They recently shared what the Playstation Plus Essential subscribers will get this month, and has now also added stuff for those who pays for Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium.

The following games will be part of Playstation Plus Extra on July 19:


  • Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

  • Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry

  • Assassin's Creed: Unity

  • Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission (PS5 only)

  • Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure

  • Jumanji: The Video Game

  • Marvel's Avengers (PS4 and PS5)

  • Paw Patrol: On A Roll

  • ReadySet HeroesSaints Row 4: Re-Elected

  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5 only)

  • Stray (PS4 and PS5)

If you are a Playstation Plus Extra subscriber, you can also look forward to these classics:


  • No Heroes Allowed

  • Loco Roco Midnight Carnival

What do you think about the Playstation Plus Essential, Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium system?

