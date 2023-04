HQ

Sony hasn't been able to keep its upcoming PlayStation Plus Essential line-up secret for years, so it wasn't surprising when Alex shared billbil-kun's leak earlier today. The pretty spotless leaker was right again.

The PlayStation Blog has confirmed May's PlayStation Plius Essential line-up consists of Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders. They'll replace Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron on May 2, so grab the latter three while you still can.