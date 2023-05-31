Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation Plus Essential offers NBA, dinosaurs and samurai for free in June

We're getting two games that can be played for 100+ hours and one shorter stylish adventure.

While Xbox Live Gold members will have to make due with two games few have heard of as part of Games with Gold in June, PlayStation Plus subscribers can at least look forward to a trio most know of.

Sony has announced that the following three games will be "free" for PlayStation Plus Essential members starting June 6:

You're still able to claim Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders until then, so add them to your library before Tuesday.

