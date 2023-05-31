PlayStation Plus Essential offers NBA, dinosaurs and samurai for free in June

HQ

While Xbox Live Gold members will have to make due with two games few have heard of as part of Games with Gold in June, PlayStation Plus subscribers can at least look forward to a trio most know of.

Sony has announced that the following three games will be "free" for PlayStation Plus Essential members starting June 6:

You're still able to claim Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders until then, so add them to your library before Tuesday.