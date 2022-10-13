Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation Plus catalogue is expanding with Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest, and more this October

Assassin's Creed also seems to be a theme for the month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has announced the games that are being added to the PlayStation Plus library this October. As we already knew that the PS Plus Essential line-up consisted of Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for the month of October, we're talking solely about the PS Plus Extra and Premium offerings this time.

And for both tiers, subscribers can look forward to:


  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey

  • Dragon Quest Builders

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2

  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below

  • Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition

  • Inside

  • The Medium

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate

  • Hohokum

Those who pay for the top offering of Premium can access all of these games, as well as these titles:


  • Yakuza 3 Remastered

  • Yakuza 4 Remastered

  • Yakuza 5 Remastered

  • Limbo

  • Ultra Street Fighter IV

  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

  • Everyday Shooter

All of these games will be available starting from October 18. Will you be jumping into any?

PlayStation Plus catalogue is expanding with Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest, and more this October


Loading next content