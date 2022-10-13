Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
PlayStation Plus catalogue is expanding with Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest, and more this October
Assassin's Creed also seems to be a theme for the month.
HQ
Sony has announced the games that are being added to the PlayStation Plus library this October. As we already knew that the PS Plus Essential line-up consisted of Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for the month of October, we're talking solely about the PS Plus Extra and Premium offerings this time.
And for both tiers, subscribers can look forward to:
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest Builders
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below
Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition
Inside
The Medium
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Hohokum
Those who pay for the top offering of Premium can access all of these games, as well as these titles:
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
Limbo
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Everyday Shooter
All of these games will be available starting from October 18. Will you be jumping into any?