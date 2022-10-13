PlayStation Plus catalogue is expanding with Grand Theft Auto, Dragon Quest, and more this October

HQ

Sony has announced the games that are being added to the PlayStation Plus library this October. As we already knew that the PS Plus Essential line-up consisted of Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for the month of October, we're talking solely about the PS Plus Extra and Premium offerings this time.

And for both tiers, subscribers can look forward to:





Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition



Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age



Assassin's Creed Odyssey



Dragon Quest Builders



Dragon Quest Builders 2



Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below



Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition



Inside



The Medium



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia



Assassin's Creed III Remastered



Assassin's Creed Syndicate



Hohokum



Those who pay for the top offering of Premium can access all of these games, as well as these titles:





Yakuza 3 Remastered



Yakuza 4 Remastered



Yakuza 5 Remastered



Limbo



Ultra Street Fighter IV



Castlevania: Lords of Shadow



Everyday Shooter



All of these games will be available starting from October 18. Will you be jumping into any?