PlayStation Plus adds many fantastic games for free next week

This month's PlayStation Plus Essential games are great, but those of us who subscribe to the higher tiers will get even better ones next week.

Sony has announced the games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on the 18th of July, and the list includes a handful of fantastic games. Here's what coming to the Extra collection:

Unsurprisingly, the additions to the Premium library are mostly to highlight that the Twisted Metal show arrives on Peacock this month before making its way HBO's Max in our parts of the world on the 6th of September:





Gravity Crash Portable



Twisted Metal



Twisted Metal 2



What do you think about the line-up?