PlayStation Plus adds game of the year winners next week

HQ

This week had barely started when Billbil-kun as usual revealed some of the games that will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium catalogue, and he made it seem like a great line-up. The news are actually even better than expected.

Sony has officially announced all the games that will be added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium library on the 17th of October, and it's a very impressive bunch:

Titles added to Extra on Tuesday:



Premium subscribers can look forward to these classics on the same day:

The fun doesn't stop there, however, as we also have confirmation that Premium members finally will be able to stream a selection of PS5 games and game trials later this month. Us Europeans are actually the lucky ones this time around, because this feature will launch here on the 23rd of October, while the Americans have to wait until the 30th of October.