PlayStation players will be able to head to a spooky Hogsmeade shop in Hogwarts Legacy

Those who plan to dive into the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation consoles will be lucky enough to get to experience an exclusive quest, which takes witches and wizards to a haunted little shop in the quaint town of Hogsmeade.

Known as The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest, this will see you having to seemingly exorcise a shop of its basement demons. And as you might've hoped, it does seem to be quite the spooky situation to have to handle.

But the exclusive quest isn't all that PS players will get exclusive access to, as this will come as part of a mini-bundle that also adds an "additional dungeon", and the "shopkeeper's cosmetic set", and the "in-game Hogsmeade shop".

As for when you can check this quest line out, Hogwarts Legacy is slated to arrive on February 10, 2023.