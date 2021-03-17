PlayStation offers ten amazing games for free

You're watching Advertisements

When Sony announced that Ratchet & Clank would be free for all PlayStation owners until April 1, we were told that it was only the beginning and that more great games would become free in the coming weeks. Turns out, great was an understatement.

I say that because Sony has revealed that ten other games will become free for everyone with a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 very soon, and most of them are at least fantastic in my opinion. These games will become free on March 26 and will remain so until April 23:



Abzû



Astro Bot Rescue Mission



Enter the Gungeon



Moss



Paper Beast



Rez Infinite



Subnautica



The Witness



Thumper



"Stupid Eirik just listed nine games!" The reason for that is that the tenth won't be offered for free until April 20. It'll be worth the wait, however, as it's Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, so no need to complain about it not being a part of the PlayStation Plus Collection anymore. Guerilla's amazing game will be free until May 15. Thank you very much, Sony. I'll give you a hug when it's safe.