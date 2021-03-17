Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

PlayStation offers ten amazing games for free

Horizon: Zero Dawn, Astro Bot Rescue Mission and The Witness are just some of our favourite games ever, so here's a standing ovation for Sony.

When Sony announced that Ratchet & Clank would be free for all PlayStation owners until April 1, we were told that it was only the beginning and that more great games would become free in the coming weeks. Turns out, great was an understatement.

I say that because Sony has revealed that ten other games will become free for everyone with a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 very soon, and most of them are at least fantastic in my opinion. These games will become free on March 26 and will remain so until April 23:


  • Abzû

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission

  • Enter the Gungeon

  • Moss

  • Paper Beast

  • Rez Infinite

  • Subnautica

  • The Witness

  • Thumper

"Stupid Eirik just listed nine games!" The reason for that is that the tenth won't be offered for free until April 20. It'll be worth the wait, however, as it's Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition, so no need to complain about it not being a part of the PlayStation Plus Collection anymore. Guerilla's amazing game will be free until May 15. Thank you very much, Sony. I'll give you a hug when it's safe.

