PlayStation offering refunds for MindsEye

Things haven't gone well for Build A Rocket Boy's MindsEye in the days following its launch. While there was some hype around the action shooter, the game has been heavily criticised for poor optimisation since launch, earning a Mixed review rating on Steam at the time of writing.

On PlayStation, players are already finding that they can get a refund for the game, due to its issues. As spotted by TheGamer, Reddit user MasterOfMoogles1995 showed evidence that they'd contacted PlayStation, which said that the situation was under investigation.

Even while investigating the situation, PlayStation is still allowing players to refund their copy if they wish to. This doesn't appear to be an isolated incident either. A similar situation occurred with Cyberpunk 2077, which was taken down from storefronts for months with PlayStation again offering refunds.

