PlayStation Now's March line-up has been revealed

Earlier, Sony revealed the PlayStation Now line-up for March, and they seem to offer us varied options to choose from, with these high quality titles arriving in the service and all playable from today, March 2.

This month there are 4 new titles: World War Z, Infamous Second Son, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Superhot will all join PS Now's huge library of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games.

From defeating zombies to flying high into the sky, no matter which genre you prefer, whether you're more into action adventure or FPS, there's always something for you.

Are you satisfied with this month's PS Now titles?