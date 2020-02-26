PlayStation now has an official TikTok account

Social media rules the world, perhaps not literally, but the popularity of sites such as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok can't be denied. The former of the three has been the go-to social media site for gamers for a number of years now but the latter of the three could be claiming some ground in the gaming corner of social media.

Why you ask? Well, PlayStation just recently created an official TikTok account that you can find here. So far, not much has been posted other than an introductory post and a video of a man going to sleep with a real-life Death Stranding BB in his arms, but we'll be following this account closely. Will you?