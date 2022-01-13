PlayStation Now cards removed in preparation for Xbox Game Pass competitor

HQ

One month ago, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier decided to ruin the fun for Sony's marketing department by revealing that PlayStation is set to release its Xbox Game Pass competitor this spring, and now it seems like the official unveiling will happen in the upcoming State of Play show or sooner.

PlayStation has confirmed the reports of UK retailers being asked to remove their remaining PlayStation Now cards from shelves and online stores by January 21 (something several other European countries were asked to last year), but tries to avoid the fact that it's in preparation for the fusion of PS Plus and PS Now into the new service codenamed Spartacus by using this excuse when asked for more details in an email:

"Globally, we are moving from PlayStation Now gift cards to focus on our current cash denomination PlayStation gift cards, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Now."

Sure... Believe that reason if you want, or just stay tuned for the real one being announced in a few weeks if everything goes according to plan.