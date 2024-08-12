PlayStation now allows written user reviews

HQ

While we would hope that you can come to trusty ol' Gamereactor for all the latest and greatest gaming reviews we have to offer, it's understandable that to get the best balance of opinion, sometimes user reviews can be relied on as well.

Usually, Steam is the biggest hotbed for user reviews, but now it seems PlayStation is going to let users write proper reviews as well. A Reddit thread (as spotted by Eurogamer) shows that certain games like Helldivers II, Fortnite, Resident Evil 4, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have the option for written reviews from some users.

This seems very much like it is in the beginning stage, but in time you could see more than just star ratings next to games when you want to check them out.

Would you read PlayStation user reviews?