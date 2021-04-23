LIVE

news

PlayStation Now adding support for 1080p streaming

No longer are we capped to 720p PS Now games.

So far, games on PlayStation Now was only allowed to run in 720p resolution, but during the day, Sony announced that this is about to change this week and then successively for a few weeks on all markets where the service has been launched. After this, we can look forward to play games in glorious 1080p instead.

As a comparison, Google Stadia can run games in up to 4K and Xbox Cloud Gaming up to 720p (although this is also about to change to 1080p, but no date has been confirmed). We recently shared an article about hidden gems on PlayStation Now. If you have the subscription and need a few suggestions for the weekend, you totally should check it out.

