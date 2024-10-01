PlayStation Network is down globally, has been for more than six hours

HQ

PlayStation Network is currently down. Players haven't been able to access PSN services or play online with PS5 or PS4 since for hours, since 3:21 AM (CEST), 2:21 AM (GMT+1).

This means PlayStation Network has been down for six hours now, and according to PlayStation Status website, hasn't been solved yet. This makes it one of the longest outages recently for PSN. They are not unfrequent, but they usually get resolved in a few hours.

The weirdest thing is that his has happened shortly after another error, at least in Nort America, broke the Official News feature on PS5. Somes users, as reported by IGN, started seeing wrong or even old ads in their background.

Official Twitter PlayStation Support account posted a message confirming that issue was resolved, but still hasn't posted anything about the +6 hours outage, which is happening globally, making fans really angry not only about them being offline, but about the silence from within PlayStation.

We will update this story when the issue is resolved.