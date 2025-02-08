PlayStation Network has been down all night (+10 hours) and is still unresolved

HQ

Unable to play online with your PlayStation 5 or PS4? You are not alone: PlayStation's servers have been down for over ten hours. The problem is still unsolved, so don't try it out unless you see changes in the PlayStation Network Status site: everything is red at the moment of writing: online game, social network, account management and PlayStation Store.

According to DownDetector, first outages were reported at 00:00 AM CET on Saturday, February 8.

If you hoped to play the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta this weekend, emulate the Madrid derby with your online friends on EA FC 25 or ramp up the battle pass in Fortnite, you will have to wait. Even some users are reporting that they are not allowed to play their single player games, due to the console being unable to connect to the server to verify their licence. It seems those are rare excepctions, but still concerning for the future...

If you want to know more, stay tuned to @AskPlayStation on X. Meanwhile, users are still posting memes, and some are having flashbacks from 2011...