PlayStation makes PS4 to PS5 upgrade free for Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla and PlayStation Studios have as expected gotten a lot of flak for demanding that those who buy the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West would have to choose the Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla Editions of the game to get an upgrade for PlayStation 5. Fortunately, Sony has decided to listen to the outcry this time.

The blog announcing the different versions and pre-orders have now been updated to reveal that those who buy the standard PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West will also get the PS5 upgrade for free after all:

"Thursday was to be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the amazing team at Guerrilla working to deliver it on February 18, 2022. However, it's abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark.

Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic's profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free."

Not only that. The last part of the update also brings good news, even if it isn't as great as some had hoped:

"I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)-both digital and physical*-will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment."

This means that Horizon Forbidden West will just be an exception to the rule because of the delay, but I think that paying $10 USD is fair considering the PS5 versions of PlayStation Studios games cost more in general than the PS4 versions.

