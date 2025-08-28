PlayStation makes getting a refund much easier with new update

HQ

Sony has removed the chatbot negotiation aspect of its PlayStation refund process, making it much easier for gamers to get their hands on a refund if they decide a game is not for them.

Previously, once you navigated to the refund page, you'd be met with a chatbot and would have to negotiate with the computer in order to have your refund approved. Now there's no middle man and you simply press the three little dots in the top right corner of the PlayStation Store to find your transaction history.

From there, you can find past purchases and go to refunds from them. According to Eurogamer, the conditions to get a refund remain the same. A refund is only valid within 14 days of purchase, and you can't have downloaded or played the game. If the game is faulty, you might be able to circumvent these requirements, as seen with Cyberpunk 2077 and MindsEye.