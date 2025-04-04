PlayStation looking to adapt Astro Bot into a TV show or movie

HQ

Over the last few years we've seen gaming adaptations take off in regards to movies and TV shows. Fallout, The Last of Us, Arcane and more have drawn a lot of praise, and even if movies like Five Nights at Freddy's might not enjoy a similar critical reception, they draw in enough money to make studios recognise there is a potential profit in adapting these IPs.

In a sit-down with Variety ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards, PlayStation Productions chief Asad Qizilbash spoke about the future of adaptations from Sony. As well as the Horizon and God of War projects, it seems we could soon see an Astro Bot movie or show.

Qizilbash said the studio is "absolutely" looking at adding Astro Bot to its list of adaptations, describing the process for how Sony decides on what they want to adapt. "For us, it's, 'OK, we've established one of our franchises as a great game. It's starting to get a built-in audience. It's winning awards.' Those are very early indicators for us to want to try and grow that franchise and grow that IP," he said. "So we're constantly looking at that. And I would say it's not just sort of awards and nominations that drive that. Sometimes we have IP that's just got great stories that a creator really wants to adapt it."

While nothing has yet been confirmed, considering the game proved to be a hit, winning multiple awards, and is heavily nominated at the upcoming BAFTAs, we would be surprised if this was the last we heard of the little bot that could.