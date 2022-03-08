PlayStation livestream announced for tomorrow

HQ

As rumoured from both others and sources close to Gamereactor, Sony is in fact planning a livestream this week - which has now been confirmed. This livestream will air tomorrow and as explained on the PlayStation blog, we can look forward to "around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we'll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too."

Time to crank those hype engines up, what do you expect to see tomorrow, March 9 when the stream starts at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET?