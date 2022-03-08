Cookies

PlayStation livestream announced for tomorrow

It'll focus on "great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers" says Sony.

As rumoured from both others and sources close to Gamereactor, Sony is in fact planning a livestream this week - which has now been confirmed. This livestream will air tomorrow and as explained on the PlayStation blog, we can look forward to "around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we'll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too."

Time to crank those hype engines up, what do you expect to see tomorrow, March 9 when the stream starts at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET?

