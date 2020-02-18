PlayStation is shutting down its official forums

Sony has revealed that they are closing down the official PlayStation community and support forums on February 27.

The news was announced on the forums itself with a brief post by community manager Groovy_Matthews, who stated that fans could "continue the conversation via PlayStation.Blog, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram". If you're looking for support, on the other hand, you'll have to head to the help section on the PlayStation website from now on.

Whilst the post doesn't explain why but there are a few possible reasons for the shutdown. One is that Sony is migrating all of its online forums to its domain name instead of PlayStation since the shutdown coincides with the Sony Xperia forums closure.

Another theory is due to the waning popularity of forums in general. Thanks to places like Reddit, Discord and social media, the way fans can now interact with each other has dramatically changed over the years. Mix that in with potentially low traffic and it's unsurprising to see the forums getting canned.

That doesn't mean the community is too happy to see the forums die, however, with quite a few users replying to the post with heartfelt goodbye messages along with some criticism.

Otherwise, Sony has a big year ahead with the inevitable launch of the PlayStation 5. Whilst there are currently few details about its price, release date, specifications or what the console even looks like, fans can sign up to an official site to receive updates when they eventually happen.

What do you think about the death of the forum?