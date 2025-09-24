PlayStation is looking to reward you with commemorative merchandise for playing its games

HQ

Anyone who has played a lot of Destiny 2 and completed many of the title's toughest endgame challenges, will know that Bungie offers a rewards platform where you can celebrate these achievements with physical treats, like medallions and badges for overcoming raids. Clearly Sony, who now owns Bungie, is taking inspiration.

We say this because what is dubbed Franchise Rewards has been revealed. This is an idea where players can mark their achievements playing Sony Interactive Entertainment titles with real merchandise.

The system is debuting with a campaign dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima, where anyone who acquires (or already has) either the Mono No Aware Gold Trophy or the Living Legend Platinum Trophy, will be eligible for rewards if they do so before December 31, 2025.

Gold Trophy owners will then be able to snag the commemorative T-shirt via the service, whereas Platinum Trophy owners will be able to acquire a commemorative pin. Like the Destiny 2 rewards however, these won't just be handed out, as you will need to then buy these items from the Rewards page, with the shirt costing $30/€33 and the pin sitting at $25/€28.

PlayStation does also add that the Ghost of Tsushima campaign will soon be supported with a Ghost of Yotei campaign too, which we'll know more about closer to launch on October 2. Still, it's a pretty good reason to hunt Platinum Trophies, no?