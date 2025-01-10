PlayStation is launching a new studio in Los Angeles for a major AAA game

HQ

PlayStation is taking the next step in its quest to dominate the gaming world by launching a new studio in Los Angeles. According to a recent job listing, the new team will be working on a high-profile AAA title for consoles, signalling that something big is coming down the pipeline. Led by experienced industry veterans, including Jason Blundell, known for his work on Call of Duty, the studio is aiming to create an original IP that will revolutionise the gaming experience. However, don't expect to hear more details anytime soon—this game is still years away. For now, fans can only speculate about what PlayStation is working on.

