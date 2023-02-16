PlayStation is hosting a free online multiplayer weekend this week

HQ

Sony seems to be really cranking up its efforts with PlayStation Plus as of late, as the latest additions to the service have featured some serious heavy hitters. But to add to this, Sony is celebrating the service with a Festival of Play event, which is offering game trials (like the God of War: Ragnarök one we reported about recently), a new PlayStation Stars campaign, double discounts on games, a sweepstake to win a Bravia XR OLED TV and more, and even a free online multiplayer.

This is the real kicker of the event as it is by far the most accessible to all PlayStation owners. What it will allow is any PlayStation 4 or 5 user to play online multiplayer games for free for the duration of this coming weekend (February 18 & 19) all without requiring a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

There will also be a PlayStation Tournament held on FIFA 23, Guilty Gear Strive, and NBA 2K23 over the weekend, and any PS Plus subscriber who partakes in the online free weekend will also get a digital collectible to add to their Stars collection.

Will you be gaming with friends on PlayStation this weekend?