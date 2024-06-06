PlayStation is going to be publishing a lot more Chinese games

HQ

It seems PlayStation is looking to further expand its efforts with Chinese publishers and developers. At the recent State of Play presentation, we saw multiple games from the often overlooked territory, including Where Winds Meet, Infinity Nikki, and Zenless Zone Zero.

According to Christian Svensson, Sony's head of second-party and third-party content, this is just the beginning. "Ballad of Antara, Marvel Rivals, Infinity Nikki, and Where Winds Meet demonstrate the wide diversity of content coming to PlayStation from China. And there's lots more coming," he wrote on X/Twitter.

We'll have to see in what form these additional efforts arrive in, but it's good to see Sony broadening its horizons and bringing attention to studios that otherwise may have been overlooked.