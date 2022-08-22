PlayStation is facing a £5 billion lawsuit in the UK

HQ

Sony and PlayStation currently find themselves in a bit of hot water in the UK, as a £5 billion legal claim has been put forward by consumer rights activist Alex Neill, who has stated that the company has been "ripping people off" on the PlayStation Store for six years.

As Sky News reports on the matter, the issues pertains to the 30% commission that is in effect on the storefront, which is believed to be an abuse of Sony's market power, and that it displays "unfair terms and conditions on game developers and publishers, forcing prices up for consumers."

"The game is up for Sony PlayStation," said Neill to Sky News. "With this legal action I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers."

"Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, video and music and many vulnerable people rely on gaming for community and connection. The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can't afford it, particularly when we're in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before."

The £5 billion figure has been calculated as to how much Sony and PlayStation has overcharged consumers over the past six years.

To go a step further, the claim which has been filed to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, is open for anyone who has purchased anything from the PlayStation Store since August 19, 2016 to join in and potentially get some compensation. It's estimated that this could come to anywhere between £67 and £562 per individual, depending on the case.