PlayStation is deleting hundreds of Discovery shows players have paid for

Sony has announced that it will be deleting a bunch of Discovery TV shows from the libraries of players who have already purchased them. The reality network recently merged with Warner Bros. and this has impacted the company's licensing arrangements with Sony.

A statement from Sony reads: "Due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library."

The list of shows impacted is plentiful, but it includes popular series such as Deadliest Catch, Disappeared, and MythBusters. This, of course, will come to a shock to some players, as they have already spent their hard earned cash on purchasing these shows.

You can find a full list of all the shows that will be removed here.

