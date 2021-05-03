Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news

PlayStation invests in Discord

And will bring the extremely popular service to consoles and more in 2022.

The rumours about Microsoft being one of several giant companies in talks to buy Discord had been swirling for months when many of the same sources claimed the negotiations had ended with no result two weeks ago. Now we know one of the reasons why.

Sony has announced it has made a small invest in Discord, and with that is planning to integrate the very popular service with PlayStation Network in early 2022. That's mean we can be fairly sure it'll be a lot easier to communicate with our friends on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the PlayStation app and more next year.

How do you hope it'll work on consoles? Any neat features in mind?

