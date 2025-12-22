PlayStation Holiday Sale kicks off with thousands of titles and DLC on offer

HQ

Unsurprisingly, Sony was joining the wave of end-of-year promotions and deals for video games on PlayStation 5, following in the footsteps of Nintendo's eShop and Xbox deals.

The Holiday Sales have put a lot of games at knock-down prices, and we at Gamereactor have selected some gems, which, either because of their series or franchises, or because of their topicality, we think are worth taking a look at:



ARC Raiders -20% - €31,99



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 20% - €39.99



Divinity: Original Sin II - 75% - €14.99



Assassin's Creed Shadows - 50% - €39.99



Dispatch - 10% - €31.49



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - 50% - €34.99



Baldur's Gate 3 - 25% - €52.49



Hollow Knight: Silksong - 20% - €15.99



Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - 60% - €27.99



Silent Hill f - 40% - €47.99



Borderlands 4 -20% - €63.99



Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - 25% - €59.99



Gears of War: Reloaded - 50% - €19.99



Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - 30% - €48.99



Cronos: The New Dawn - 25% - €44.99



You can check out the full list (brace yourself, because there are over 6,000 items on offer) of the PlayStation 5 January Sale at this link.