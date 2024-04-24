PlayStation hits some big games with big discounts in May Savings sale

HQ

It seems like there's almost always a gaming sale on nowadays. Steam recently had its big FPS Fest, where users could find big discounts on all things first person, and now PlayStation is looking to give us some more discounts as we head into early May.

The May Savings sale is on now, and will end on the 8th of May. It features hundreds of titles at up to 75% off, including Lords of the Fallen, Final Fantasy XVI, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the legendary Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

If you're in between games at the minute and want to pick up something at a discount, check out the full list here. Otherwise, it seems our next big gaming sales are going to be coming closer to summer time.