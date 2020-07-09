Cookies

PlayStation Hits games discounted on PS Store

There are some great discounts on PlayStation Hits titles on the PlayStation Store. We've listed some of them.

Summer is a very good moment to find affordable discounts and the PlayStation Store has a lot of promotions at the moment that are worth monitoring. For the month of July, in fact, there are many discounts on the "PlayStation Hits" series - a line-up with some very important and unmissable games for PlayStation 4.

Among the most interesting promotions, you can find Resident Evil 7, RPG game Tales of Berseria, the intriguing horror game Until Dawn and the excellent trilogy by Naughty Dog Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

To take a look to all the offers, we recommend you to check PS Store's official website.

