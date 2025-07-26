Playstation hints at major multiplatform push

HQ

Are PlayStation exclusives a thing of the past? Maybe — because it now seems that Sony is ramping up its efforts to bring more games to other platforms, specifically Xbox and Switch 2.

This is according to a new job listing where Sony is seeking a Multiplatform and Account Management Senior Director — a role explicitly tasked with launching PlayStation titles not only on PC, but also on Xbox, Switch 2, and mobile devices.

PlayStation has historically been quite reserved when it comes to sharing its games with other platforms, especially compared to Xbox and Microsoft. Sure, titles like God of War and Horizon have made their way to PC, but including direct console rivals is a surprising (and welcome) move.

This could also mean that Sony's previous statements — that only multiplayer-focused games were being considered for ports — may no longer hold true. Perhaps even God of War or Horizon could eventually find their way to Xbox or Switch 2. We can hope.

What's your take — would you want to see PlayStation titles on other consoles?