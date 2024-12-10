PlayStation highlights Xbox game when hyping up games coming in 2025

HQ

We still have three weeks left of 2024, but that hasn't stopped gaming companies from sharing fun details about the year and turning their focus to the future. Speaking of looking towards 2025...

Sony has shared a new video highlighting some of the most anticipated games, both big and small, that are definitely coming in 2025. I say definitely coming, because even the Japanese console-maker kind of acknowledges that Rockstar has a tendency to delay its games, so Grand Theft Auto VI isn't included in the video.

One game I like being included is Bethesda/Xbox Game Studios' Doom: The Dark Ages. Nice to see PlayStation show some love for a "competitor's" upcoming game.

Finally, it's worth ending with the little tease that this video only includes games officially announced. There are a couple of PlayStation studio's we haven't heard anything big from in a while...

Which games are you most hyped for in 2025?