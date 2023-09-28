PlayStation head Jim Ryan steps down

HQ

It has almost been 4 years on the day since Shawn Layden, the previous PlayStation boss, suddenly and mysteriously left Sony. This lead to quite a few changes at the company, as the Japanese company's gaming division started to seem more focused on Europa by appointing the Dutch Hermen Hulst head of PlayStation Studios and replacing Layden with British Jim Ryan. That last change has left many disappointed. Ryan just hasn't seemed like a gamer, and far more businessy and uptight. Well, we'll soon learn how PlayStation evolves without him.

Jim Ryan reveals that he is retiring, and with that will be leaving PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment on the 31st of March after 30 years at the company.

On the 1st of April, Hiroki Totoki will take over as Interim CEO of SIE while the company finds a suitable replacement (aka promotes Shuhei Yoshida if he wants it).

Who do you want to take over, and what kind of changes do you hope to see?