PlayStation has created a radioactive Stellar Blade burger

HQ

While Stellar Blade has been out for a month now, PlayStation hasn't yet finished the marketing train for the action-RPG. In the spirit of this, PlayStation Australia has teamed up with restaurant chain Gami Chicken to create a themed burger available specifically at its locations in Sydney and Melbourne.

The burger is regarded as the Stellar Blade Chicken Burger and by the looks of the image that has been taken to show it off, it looks absolutely radioactive but at the same time strangely appealing.

The burger will be available to purchase until June 16, so if you find yourself down under and at a Gami Chicken restaurant, be sure to try one out.

This is an ad: